I was late for work because I wanted to see Pastor Mike Jr's interview with Craig Melvin from the Today Show. If you know me... you know Pastor Mike Jr. is one of my favorite artists and preachers... and I know... I could’ve pulled it up on YouTube later, but I wanted to see it in real time.

Pastor Mike McClure Jr. (PMJ) said during the interview that he began reaching out beyond the church walls as early as 2010 when he would live stream his services “around the globe,” even when he may have had only a handful of viewers. But times have changed. His social media boasts millions of followers and many, many viral moments from clips and inspiration he hand-picks to post on his platforms

Craig Melvin asked about PMJ’s social media reach and how it connects to Rock City Church… his physical church in in Birmingham, Alabama. Pastor McClure said, "If [Apostle] Paul were here… would he write a letter or post it?” Saying that he wouldn’t write a letter, “I would post every step of what I'm doing.”

Pastor Mike Jr. Inspires Craig Melvin And The Today Show

Dubbed “The New King of Urban Inspiration, “PMJ” (Pastor Mike McClure Jr.) is blazing a new trail. Not only does he Pastor one of the fastest growing ministries in the south, he’s now a 19x Stellar Award & Dove Award Winning Gospel Artist!!!!

His soulful voice and vibe connects with practically every genre! His breakout and highly anticipated album, LIVE FREE features inspirational anthems that speak to the reality of each person. It speaks to that desire to win, recover, and survive! His sound is sure to appeal and reach the hearts of young and old alike. His songs are designed to tackle real life issues in a lyrical manner and peppered with life and gospel truth from the sages of old. (pastormikejr.com)

Pastor Mike Jr. Viral "Jesus Moment" Now A Song

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi