Detroit’s Own Pastor Jason Palmer Return To Musical Roots

Pastor Jason Palmer returns to his gospel music roots with a new name, “JP & Nem,” and a new single, “Just Like Fiyah.” I had the chance to talk to JP about his 13-year hiatus, his new song… and the new name. I just had to know who “Nem” was.

Jason Palmer Pastor Jason Palmer stop by the Praise Detroit Studios

It’s been some time since I’ve talked to Pastor Jason Palmer in person. Actually, the last time we talked about music… he wasn’t “Pastor” but rather JP with JP & Seasons. JP took a bit of a detour with music, as his church was planted and nurtured.

When JP was the front man of JP & Seasons, the music was decidedly different than his new release, “Just Like Fire.” With JP and Seasons, the music varied from Contemporary Christian to Christian Rock still, the sound was impactful and award winning. JP and Seasons picked up two “Rhythm of Gospel Awards” in 2011 for CD of the Year and Urban Contemporary R&P CD of the Year.

Detroit’s Own Pastor Jason Palmer Returns To Musical Roots

“Just Like Fire” is as heartfelt as his previous music and is a powerful, soulful, Jeremiah 20:9 new start for this gifted man of God. In addition to JP’s music, he is an author (“God Help Me to Forgive”) and pastor of the Goodness & Mercy Church with two locations in Detroit.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi