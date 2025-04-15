ContestsEvents
Take Control: Turning Chaos Into Opportunities

Today's Take Control Tuesday focuses on transforming the current global chaos into opportunities.

Randi Myles
Take Control: Turning Chaos Into Opportunities

Today’s Take Control Tuesday focuses on transforming the current global chaos into opportunities. Musa Musa referenced Ecclesiastes 3:1-11, which states, "To everything, there is a season, and a time for every activity under heaven…" We have no control over the changing seasons, but what we can do is seek opportunities that will benefit us now and for future generations.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
