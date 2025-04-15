Today’s Take Control Tuesday focuses on transforming the current global chaos into opportunities. Musa Musa referenced Ecclesiastes 3:1-11, which states, "To everything, there is a season, and a time for every activity under heaven…" We have no control over the changing seasons, but what we can do is seek opportunities that will benefit us now and for future generations.

Getty Images

HEAR: Take Control: Turning Chaos Into Opportunities

Randi Myles

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.