Take Control: Four Pre-Recession Credit Moves

Mansa Musa gives us four pre-recession credit moves on today’s Take Control Tuesday. These strategies will give you a safety net in times of financial instability, but Mansa warns us…

Randi Myles

Red growing up large arrow on abstract blur supermarket background. Bar charts and graphs. Rising food prices. Inflation concept. Retail industry. Economy. Stock Market. Grocery Store. Recession. CPI.

Getty Images

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
