Deitrick Haddon Celebrates 25 Years With “Chain Breaker 2.5” – A Gospel Powerhouse Reboot

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 20: In this image released on August 3, 2024, Deitrick Haddon performs during the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Detroit’s own Gospel trailblazer Deitrick Haddon is back—and he’s bringing some heavy hitters with him. The 3X GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and producer has just released “Chain Breaker 2.5,” a reimagined version of his groundbreaking 1999 track, celebrating 25 years in the industry with undeniable style and spirit.

🎧 Listen now: Chain Breaker 2.5

The new version is more than just a remix—it’s a revival. Featuring gospel legends Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, and John P. Kee, along with hip hop producer Zaytoven and rapper T. Church, Chain Breaker 2.5 is a bold fusion of traditional gospel power and cutting-edge urban groove.

“25 years ago, ‘Chain Breaker’ was the song that shifted the sound in gospel music,” Haddon shares. “Now we’re celebrating the legacy with a reimagined anthem featuring some of my favorite legends. The breaker is back!”

🖼️ The visual elements of this release are just as innovative. Haddon tapped Louisiana-based designer Cameron Theyard to create dynamic, AI-generated artwork and media content, reinforcing the future-forward message of the track.

With more than two dozen Billboard Gospel Airplay chart hits under his belt—including #1 smashes like “Open Door Season” and “A Billion People”—Haddon continues to evolve the sound of Gospel while staying rooted in the message of faith, freedom, and divine purpose.

🎤 A Legacy of Excellence

Over his career, Haddon has racked up:

3 GRAMMY® Nominations

Multiple Stellar Awards

A Dove Award for Urban Album of the Year

Collaborations with icons like Mary Mary, Ruben Studdard, Faith Evans, and even electronic legend Moby

He’s also made his mark on screen with roles in Blessed and Cursed, A Beautiful Soul, Sins of the Father, and The Fallen.

“There’s no legacy without your love and support,” Haddon said. “To my day ones—this moment is ours.”

As Deitrick Haddon celebrates a milestone 25 years in gospel music, Chain Breaker 2.5 is more than a tribute—it’s a reminder that chains still break, and the message still moves.