Deitrick Haddon Celebrates 25 Years With “Chain Breaker 2.5” – A Gospel Powerhouse Reboot
Detroit’s own Gospel trailblazer Deitrick Haddon is back—and he’s bringing some heavy hitters with him. The 3X GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and producer has just released “Chain Breaker 2.5,” a reimagined…
Detroit’s own Gospel trailblazer Deitrick Haddon is back—and he’s bringing some heavy hitters with him. The 3X GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and producer has just released “Chain Breaker 2.5,” a reimagined version of his groundbreaking 1999 track, celebrating 25 years in the industry with undeniable style and spirit.
🎧 Listen now: Chain Breaker 2.5
The new version is more than just a remix—it’s a revival. Featuring gospel legends Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, and John P. Kee, along with hip hop producer Zaytoven and rapper T. Church, Chain Breaker 2.5 is a bold fusion of traditional gospel power and cutting-edge urban groove.
“25 years ago, ‘Chain Breaker’ was the song that shifted the sound in gospel music,” Haddon shares. “Now we’re celebrating the legacy with a reimagined anthem featuring some of my favorite legends. The breaker is back!”
🖼️ The visual elements of this release are just as innovative. Haddon tapped Louisiana-based designer Cameron Theyard to create dynamic, AI-generated artwork and media content, reinforcing the future-forward message of the track.
With more than two dozen Billboard Gospel Airplay chart hits under his belt—including #1 smashes like “Open Door Season” and “A Billion People”—Haddon continues to evolve the sound of Gospel while staying rooted in the message of faith, freedom, and divine purpose.
🎤 A Legacy of Excellence
Over his career, Haddon has racked up:
- 3 GRAMMY® Nominations
- Multiple Stellar Awards
- A Dove Award for Urban Album of the Year
- Collaborations with icons like Mary Mary, Ruben Studdard, Faith Evans, and even electronic legend Moby
He’s also made his mark on screen with roles in Blessed and Cursed, A Beautiful Soul, Sins of the Father, and The Fallen.
“There’s no legacy without your love and support,” Haddon said. “To my day ones—this moment is ours.”
As Deitrick Haddon celebrates a milestone 25 years in gospel music, Chain Breaker 2.5 is more than a tribute—it’s a reminder that chains still break, and the message still moves.
🔥 Don’t miss this moment. Turn it up, feel the fire, and celebrate a legend continuing to shape the sound of Gospel.