Gospel Legend Keith Pringle Returns With a Powerful Reimagining of ‘Perfect Peace’

Iconic Gospel vocalist Keith Pringle has made a triumphant return with a brand-new version of one of his most beloved classics, “Perfect Peace.” Featuring Minister Paul Parker and produced by Ronald Lee, this powerful update bridges generations with a fresh sound while keeping its anointed heart intact.

🎧 Now streaming on all digital music platforms.

Keith Pringle is no stranger to the Gospel music spotlight. Rising to prominence in the 1980s—a golden era filled with giants like Rev. James Cleveland, The Clark Sisters, and The Winans—Pringle carved his place among Gospel’s elite with chart-topping hits like “I Feel Like Going On” and “Call Him Up.” He even earned a GRAMMY® nomination and collaborated closely with the legendary Rev. Cleveland.

“Music is my passion; it’s my ministry,” says Pringle. “I love God, and I love people—and I’m grateful to be able to continue to use my gift.”

After a recording hiatus that began in 2010, Pringle is returning with a soul-soothing, spirit-filled reminder of God’s promises. “Perfect Peace” was originally penned by Rudolph Stanfield, Jr. and released in 1984. This new version honors its original beauty while layering in a West Coast gospel groove that’s both modern and reverent.

🎙️ Minister Paul Parker’s vocals shine alongside Pringle’s unmistakable sound, with Ronald Lee’s production offering a smooth blend of tradition and innovation under the Leeboy Entertainment label.

“Working with Keith Pringle has been a defining moment in my music career,” says Lee. “His influence and excellence continue to shape Gospel music and inspire new generations.”

Rooted in Isaiah 26:3, “Perfect Peace” is more than a song—it’s a promise from the Word of God. It reminds us that peace isn’t found in circumstances, but in keeping our minds and hearts focused on Him.

🎶 Stream “Perfect Peace” now and experience the return of a Gospel legend whose voice and message still minister with power, grace, and timeless truth.