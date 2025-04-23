ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kevin Hart to Host 25th Annual BET Awards as the Show Honors a Legacy of Black Culture

Detroit, let’s celebrate! The BET Awards are turning 25 this year—and to mark the milestone, none other than Kevin Hart will take the stage as host of Culture’s Biggest Night….

Matt Christopherson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Kevin Hart attends Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” New York premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Detroit, let’s celebrate! The BET Awards are turning 25 this year—and to mark the milestone, none other than Kevin Hart will take the stage as host of Culture’s Biggest Night.

The 2025 BET Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9 at 8 PM ET/PT, with the high-energy comedian, actor, and mogul bringing his signature flair to a night dedicated to honoring the best in Black culture across music, film, television, and sports.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” said Hart. “I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night.”

Hart, a four-time EMMY® winner and two-time New York Times bestselling author, has long been a beloved member of the BET family—from hosting Comic View in 2008 to executive producing Real Husbands of Hollywood, and most recently launching the BET+ animated series Lil Kev.

This special anniversary edition of the BET Awards promises to be more than just a show—it’s a tribute to 25 years of Black excellence, unity, and creative brilliance. Expect unforgettable performances, moving tributes, and powerful cultural moments that highlight the depth and richness of our community’s legacy.

“Kevin’s unmatched charisma, comedic brilliance, and deep-rooted connection to our culture make him the perfect choice,” said Connie Orlando, EVP at BET.

And that’s not all—Culture’s Biggest Week is back with four days of immersive, fan-focused events happening June 5–8, leading into the big night.

So mark your calendars, Detroit. This isn’t just a show—it’s a celebration of who we are.

📺 Watch LIVE: Monday, June 9 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET

🎉 Get ready for BET Experience 2025: June 5–8

Learn More

BET AwardsKevin Hart
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
Inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise Setting Sail February 2026
EntertainmentInaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” Setting Sail February 2026Randi Myles
Lights, Camera, Black Excellence: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’
EntertainmentLights, Camera, Black Excellence: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’Kayla Morgan
Marvin Sapp Trends After Locking Church Doors, Asking Congregation for $40,000
EntertainmentMarvin Sapp Trends After Locking Church Doors, Asking Congregation for $40,000Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect