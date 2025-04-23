Kevin Hart to Host 25th Annual BET Awards as the Show Honors a Legacy of Black Culture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: Kevin Hart attends Apple TV+’s “Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Men In Hollywood” New York premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on March 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Detroit, let’s celebrate! The BET Awards are turning 25 this year—and to mark the milestone, none other than Kevin Hart will take the stage as host of Culture’s Biggest Night.

The 2025 BET Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9 at 8 PM ET/PT, with the high-energy comedian, actor, and mogul bringing his signature flair to a night dedicated to honoring the best in Black culture across music, film, television, and sports.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” said Hart. “I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night.”

Hart, a four-time EMMY® winner and two-time New York Times bestselling author, has long been a beloved member of the BET family—from hosting Comic View in 2008 to executive producing Real Husbands of Hollywood, and most recently launching the BET+ animated series Lil Kev.

This special anniversary edition of the BET Awards promises to be more than just a show—it’s a tribute to 25 years of Black excellence, unity, and creative brilliance. Expect unforgettable performances, moving tributes, and powerful cultural moments that highlight the depth and richness of our community’s legacy.

“Kevin’s unmatched charisma, comedic brilliance, and deep-rooted connection to our culture make him the perfect choice,” said Connie Orlando, EVP at BET.

And that’s not all—Culture’s Biggest Week is back with four days of immersive, fan-focused events happening June 5–8, leading into the big night.

So mark your calendars, Detroit. This isn’t just a show—it’s a celebration of who we are.

📺 Watch LIVE: Monday, June 9 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET