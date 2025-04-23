ContestsEvents
Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers Release Powerful New Single ‘Promises’ from LIVE IN DALLAS

Matt Christopherson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Lisa Knowles-Smith performs during the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BMI)

Detroit Praise Family, get ready to be uplifted! Gospel royalty Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers are back with a powerful new single, “Promises”, from their highly anticipated upcoming album LIVE IN DALLAS—and it’s a soul-stirring reminder of God’s unwavering faithfulness.

For over 50 years, The Brown Singers have carried the mantle of Gospel excellence. From traditional hymns to soul-drenched quartet harmonies, their sound has always honored their roots while evolving with the times. Today’s lineup—Vanessa Brown Knowles, Lisa Knowles-Smith, Jackienna Richmond, Sierra Ward-Pope, and Rachel Anderson—continues that legacy with elegance, passion, and powerhouse vocals that ignite hearts and stir spirits.

“Promises expresses the sentiments of our hearts and is a powerful reminder that God’s promises are unwavering,” shares Lisa Knowles-Smith. “His promises are Yes and Amen!”

The track, written by Lisa herself, is now available on all digital platforms via her label, Evoworld Entertainment, INC., and it comes with a stunning official music video that will take you straight to church.

🎤 4X Stellar Award Winners

From their acclaimed vocals to their dynamic stage presence, Lisa and The Brown Singers have long been celebrated as one of Gospel’s finest quartets. Their ability to blend tradition with contemporary sounds has earned them a loyal following and critical acclaim.

🔥 What’s Next?

Their LIVE IN DALLAS album is set to drop this summer, but until then, fans can catch them live on their Spring/Summer tour:

  • April 24 – Headlining the Gospel Tent at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • May 2The Choir Room event in Memphis, TN
  • May 3I Hear Music Conference & Concert in Cincinnati, OH

📲 Stay Connected

Don’t miss out on their journey of musical and spiritual evolution. Visit their Facebook page for highlights from the Live In Dallas recording and more inspiring content.

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
