Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: April 25 – April 27

From stand-up comedy and country concerts to multiday music festivals, Detroit has a full weekend of entertainment for you. The Corktown Music Festival, Ian Bagg's comedy sets, and Drake White's tour bring something for every taste, while additional concerts and sporting events round out the schedule.

Corktown Music Festival

What: Corktown Music Festival

Corktown Music Festival When: Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26, 2025

Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26, 2025 Where: Nine venues in the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit

Nine venues in the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit Cost: Single-day tickets for Friday or Saturday: $15; two-pack weekend tickets: $20

The Corktown Music Festival is an annual celebration of Detroit's vibrant music scene, showcasing genres from punk and rock to folk and country. Scheduled for April 24 through April 26, the festival will feature performances across multiple venues in the historic Corktown neighborhood, including the Corktown Tavern. You can expect an eclectic lineup of local and regional artists, offering a rich tapestry of sounds that reflect the city's musical heritage.

Ian Bagg

What: Comedian Ian Bagg

Comedian Ian Bagg When: Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Where: Mike Ridley's Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak, Michigan

Mike Ridley's Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak, Michigan Cost: $30

Ian Bagg is a high-energy, quick-witted comedian whose off-the-cuff style and rapid-fire crowd work have made him a must-see act around the world. Best known for turning every performance into a unique, unscripted conversation, Bagg involves his audience so effortlessly that no two shows are ever the same. A finalist on NBC's “Last Comic Standing,” he's also appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien.”

Drake White

What: Drake White

Drake White When: Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit

Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $40

Drake White brings grit, soul, and Southern charm to the stage with his “Low Country High Road Tour.” Hailed as the GRAMMY's Artist of Tomorrow and featured in Rolling Stone's “10 Country Artists You Need To Know,” White delivers a powerhouse performance rooted in resilience. After surviving a stroke in 2019 that nearly ended his career, the Alabama native made an inspiring comeback, proving nothing can keep a true artist down. Don't miss this unforgettable night of country music and storytelling.

Other Events

Detroit is packed with a variety of entertainment this weekend. Whether heading to Midtown for a concert or catching a game at Comerica Park, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city. Here's a look at what's happening across the area.