Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: April 25 – April 27
From stand-up comedy and country concerts to multiday music festivals, Detroit has a full weekend of entertainment for you. The Corktown Music Festival, Ian Bagg's comedy sets, and Drake White's tour bring something for every taste, while additional concerts and sporting events round out the schedule.
Corktown Music Festival
- What: Corktown Music Festival
- When: Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Where: Nine venues in the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit
- Cost: Single-day tickets for Friday or Saturday: $15; two-pack weekend tickets: $20
The Corktown Music Festival is an annual celebration of Detroit's vibrant music scene, showcasing genres from punk and rock to folk and country. Scheduled for April 24 through April 26, the festival will feature performances across multiple venues in the historic Corktown neighborhood, including the Corktown Tavern. You can expect an eclectic lineup of local and regional artists, offering a rich tapestry of sounds that reflect the city's musical heritage.
Ian Bagg
- What: Comedian Ian Bagg
- When: Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Where: Mike Ridley's Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak, Michigan
- Cost: $30
Ian Bagg is a high-energy, quick-witted comedian whose off-the-cuff style and rapid-fire crowd work have made him a must-see act around the world. Best known for turning every performance into a unique, unscripted conversation, Bagg involves his audience so effortlessly that no two shows are ever the same. A finalist on NBC's “Last Comic Standing,” he's also appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night with Conan O'Brien.”
Drake White
- What: Drake White
- When: Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit
- Cost: Tickets start at $40
Drake White brings grit, soul, and Southern charm to the stage with his “Low Country High Road Tour.” Hailed as the GRAMMY's Artist of Tomorrow and featured in Rolling Stone's “10 Country Artists You Need To Know,” White delivers a powerhouse performance rooted in resilience. After surviving a stroke in 2019 that nearly ended his career, the Alabama native made an inspiring comeback, proving nothing can keep a true artist down. Don't miss this unforgettable night of country music and storytelling.
Other Events
Detroit is packed with a variety of entertainment this weekend. Whether heading to Midtown for a concert or catching a game at Comerica Park, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city. Here's a look at what's happening across the area.
- Har Mar Superstar: Saturday, April 26, 2025, doors open at 7 p.m. at The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, Michigan
- Rolling Quartz “Stand Up Tour” in Detroit: Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Garden Theater at Midtown, 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles: Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. at Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit