Bishop T.D. Jakes Appointing Touré and Sarah Jakes Roberts As Senior Pastors

On Sunday, Bishop T.D. Jakes—internationally recognized faith leader, cultural influencer, and founder of The Potter's House—revealed his plans to appoint Pastors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts as the new senior pastors of the Dallas-based megachurch. This milestone marks a meaningful generational transition within one of the world's most influential churches and highlights his commitment to evolving leadership in ministry for the future. Their official appointment is set to take place later in 2025.

"Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter's House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative, ministry for the coming age," said Jakes. "This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn't an ending, it's an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve."

Pastor Touré said that he and Pastor Sarah “are committed to building a ministry that carries the heart of Bishop Jakes into a future that is both faithful and forward-thinking," Pastor Sarah added, "This is not just a call to serve. It's a mandate to lead with compassion, clarity, and courage."

The Bishop will remain Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter's House, providing vision, counsel, and legacy leadership as the next generation steps into their senior pastoral roles. Also, as Bishop T.D. Jakes transitions from his daily pastoral responsibilities, expanding his global presence and continuing his role as Chairman of the T.D. Jakes Group, which includes T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, T.D. Jakes Enterprises, and the T.D. Jakes Foundation.

About The Potter's House

Founded in 1996 by Bishop T.D. Jakes, The Potter's House is a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its dynamic worship, far-reaching media presence, and unwavering commitment to social uplift, it remains one of the most influential and innovative ministries in the world.

