Rapper/Singer/Actor Lecrae recently shared his critique of Ryan Coogler's film, Sinners, causing a stir in the Christian community and more. During an interview on the Shade Room, Lecrae clarified what he meant by saying the film was “anti-Christian propaganda.”

He detailed the criticism because he did not want his words to be “twisted.” Lecrae praised the film's visuals and storytelling but criticized its portrayal of Christianity as oppressive or even irrelevant. Despite the backlash, he described “Sinners” as a "beautiful piece of work."

Lecrae explained that Christianity is often unfairly associated with colonization but emphasized that just because Christianity was used a tool of oppression, "does not discount its relevance, its power, its potency." Continuing by saying that Christianity was something that was created in the Eastern World, “It didn't start in Europe. It started in Ancient Israel. Or in Ancient Neris. It went to Ethiopia. It was in Africa before it was in Europe.”

Lecrae's Critique Of The Film “Sinners” Causes A Stir

The artist said that he’s seen the movie twice and praised “Sinners” for its filmmaking aspects, like the visuals, character development, and storytelling. Lecrae says he found it inspiring for young Black creatives.

Despite all the praise and criticism of the movie, “Sinners” grossed $45 million in its second weekend. And for those not wanting to see it in theaters, you’ll likely see it streaming on Max after its theater run.

