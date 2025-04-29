Getty Images and Ancestry have announced a landmark partnership to digitize and preserve historical documents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of the HBCU Grants Program. This initiative seeks to safeguard the rich cultural and academic legacies of HBCUs by converting vital materials—such as newsletters, student records, and archival photographs—into digital formats that will be accessible for generations to come.

Under the partnership, participating HBCUs will retain full copyright ownership of their archival assets. Ancestry will also offer complimentary access to its platform for students and faculty, enabling deeper exploration of family and institutional histories.

The program was officially launched at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU—with additional schools slated to join the effort in the near future.

Getty Images & Ancestry Partner To Preserve The Legacy Of HBCUs

Dr. Lisa Pearl, Head of US Content and Philanthropic Initiatives at Ancestry said, “Ancestry is proud to partner with Getty Images and HBCUs to help preserve and celebrate the rich legacies of these important institutions for generations to come.” Continuing, “By combining the vast archives of these historic institutions with Ancestry's cutting-edge technology, we’re protecting these important documents and opening the door for families to uncover untold stories of inspiring HBCU alumni and ancestors.”

Sources: Globe Newswire | Getty Images

