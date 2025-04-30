ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album In Memory Of His Late Mother

Snoop Dog recently release his second gospel album in memory of his late mother, Evangelist Beverly Tate.

Randi Myles
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album In Memory Of His Late Mother

Altar Call Album Cover

Death Row Records

Snoop Dog recently released his second gospel album in memory of his late mother, Evangelist Beverly Tate. In an interview with Erica Campbell, Snoop said he released Altar Call  on his mother’s birthday because, “When my mother transitioned, it felt like her spirit became my spirit. I have to continue to live as if she was still here and do things in the spirit of her.” Continuing, “Momma really working on me from up top.”

Additionally, Snoop spoke to Erica about what Altar Call means to him, the mixture of songs with those strong in their faith as well as “those who need that light the most” on the album, his church upbringing and how he has handles controversy.

Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album In Memory Of His Late Mother

Altar Call is a 21-track compilation featuring both gospel, secular artists and the “Death Row Mass Choir":

Altar Call Tracklist

1. Mother I Miss You (feat. John P. Kee)
2. No Backsliding (feat. Michael Bereal)
3. You Can Win (feat. Flintstone & Lisa Marie)
4. Redeemed (feat. Jane Handcock & Kanobby)
5. Ready Willing Able (feat. Curt Chambers)
6. Been Good to Me (feat. Flintstone)
7. Won’t He Do It (feat. Jazze Pha)
8. Grandma’s Hands (feat. Jamie Foxx)
9. Help Me Jesus (feat. The Death Row Mass Choir)
10. Just Believe (feat. Jane Handcock)
11. Grace & Mercy (feat. Charlie Bereal)
12. Like I Know God (feat. October London)
13. Brand New (feat. Charlie Bereal & Uncle Reo Varnado)
14. Call His Name (feat. Camille Grigsby)
15. A Still Mind (feat. Denaun Porter & Robert Glasper)
16. Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Mali Music)
17. Yes (feat. Laura Wilson Johnson)
18. Good Day (feat. Point 5ve)
19. Done (feat. Mali Music & Charlie Bereal)
20. He Is God (feat. Michael Bereal)
21. Make Time(feat. Flintstone)

Altar Call is available on all digital platforms. Bible of Love was released in 2018, and features Detroit’s own Clark Sisters, Rance Allen and more.

ALSO: How Many Times Is ‘Love’ Mentioned in the Bible?

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Snoop Dogg
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Fantasia Announces She’s Working on a Gospel Album
MusicFantasia Announces She’s Working on a Gospel AlbumRandi Moultrie
Gospel Legend Keith Pringle Returns With a Powerful Reimagining of ‘Perfect Peace’
MusicGospel Legend Keith Pringle Returns With a Powerful Reimagining of ‘Perfect Peace’Matt Christopherson
Deitrick Haddon Celebrates 25 Years With “Chain Breaker 2.5” – A Gospel Powerhouse Reboot
MusicDeitrick Haddon Celebrates 25 Years With “Chain Breaker 2.5” – A Gospel Powerhouse RebootMatt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect