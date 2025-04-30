Snoop Dog recently released his second gospel album in memory of his late mother, Evangelist Beverly Tate. In an interview with Erica Campbell, Snoop said he released Altar Call on his mother’s birthday because, “When my mother transitioned, it felt like her spirit became my spirit. I have to continue to live as if she was still here and do things in the spirit of her.” Continuing, “Momma really working on me from up top.”

Additionally, Snoop spoke to Erica about what Altar Call means to him, the mixture of songs with those strong in their faith as well as “those who need that light the most” on the album, his church upbringing and how he has handles controversy.

Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album In Memory Of His Late Mother

Altar Call is a 21-track compilation featuring both gospel, secular artists and the “Death Row Mass Choir":

Altar Call Tracklist

1. Mother I Miss You (feat. John P. Kee)

2. No Backsliding (feat. Michael Bereal)

3. You Can Win (feat. Flintstone & Lisa Marie)

4. Redeemed (feat. Jane Handcock & Kanobby)

5. Ready Willing Able (feat. Curt Chambers)

6. Been Good to Me (feat. Flintstone)

7. Won’t He Do It (feat. Jazze Pha)

8. Grandma’s Hands (feat. Jamie Foxx)

9. Help Me Jesus (feat. The Death Row Mass Choir)

10. Just Believe (feat. Jane Handcock)

11. Grace & Mercy (feat. Charlie Bereal)

12. Like I Know God (feat. October London)

13. Brand New (feat. Charlie Bereal & Uncle Reo Varnado)

14. Call His Name (feat. Camille Grigsby)

15. A Still Mind (feat. Denaun Porter & Robert Glasper)

16. Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Mali Music)

17. Yes (feat. Laura Wilson Johnson)

18. Good Day (feat. Point 5ve)

19. Done (feat. Mali Music & Charlie Bereal)

20. He Is God (feat. Michael Bereal)

21. Make Time(feat. Flintstone)

Altar Call is available on all digital platforms. Bible of Love was released in 2018, and features Detroit’s own Clark Sisters, Rance Allen and more.

