ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Redford Interfaith Relief’s ‘Big Event’ For Families In Need

Redford Interfaith Relief is a coalition of member churches with individuals and organizations to end hunger and poverty in the Redford Community.

Randi Myles
Redford Interfaith Relief’s ‘Big Event’ For Families In Need

Cardboard boxes being filled with food donations. Helpful team of social workers. Young people volunteering to sort donations for charity food drive.

Getty Images

Join Redford Interfaith Relief for The Big Event on May 8th at Redford Union High School—a community benefit dedicated to helping local families in need. Redford Interfaith Relief is a coalition of member churches with individuals and organizations to end hunger and poverty in the Redford Community.

Their food pantry currently serves up to 350 households each month, and that number is growing rapidly. With federal funding temporarily paused, your support is more important than ever.

Redford Interfaith Relief’s ‘Big Event’ – May 8th

The Big Event is an evening of food, exciting auction items, and family-friendly fun while making a real difference. Every dollar raised goes directly toward feeding local families.

For tickets and Information go to, RedfordInterfaithRelief.org. (Source: Fox 2 Detroit)

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

food assistance
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
AccuWeather’s 2025 Michigan Summer Forecast Has Arrived
Local NewsAccuWeather’s 2025 Michigan Summer Forecast Has ArrivedAnne Erickson
New Owners to Revitalize Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron
Local NewsNew Owners to Revitalize Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron
Mark Your Calendars: Ford Fireworks Show Returns to Detroit River on June 23
Local NewsMark Your Calendars: Ford Fireworks Show Returns to Detroit River on June 23
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect