Redford Interfaith Relief’s ‘Big Event’ For Families In Need

Cardboard boxes being filled with food donations. Helpful team of social workers. Young people volunteering to sort donations for charity food drive.

Join Redford Interfaith Relief for The Big Event on May 8th at Redford Union High School—a community benefit dedicated to helping local families in need. Redford Interfaith Relief is a coalition of member churches with individuals and organizations to end hunger and poverty in the Redford Community.

Their food pantry currently serves up to 350 households each month, and that number is growing rapidly. With federal funding temporarily paused, your support is more important than ever.

Redford Interfaith Relief’s ‘Big Event’ – May 8th

The Big Event is an evening of food, exciting auction items, and family-friendly fun while making a real difference. Every dollar raised goes directly toward feeding local families.

For tickets and Information go to, RedfordInterfaithRelief.org. (Source: Fox 2 Detroit)

