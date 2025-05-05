Lucinda Moore returns with a powerful new single, “Someone Who Cares (The LaLa Song),” featuring Bishop Paul S. Morton, founder of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International. Moore is known for delivering soul-stirring, chart-topping hits like “Pressure Into Praise,” “Lord I Hear You.” The Stellar Award-winning songstress has set high expectations once again with this latest release.

Moore shared how surprised and honored she was when Bishop Paul S. Morton came into the studio to record his part of the song. “The way Bishop Morton sang this song truly touched my heart,” she said. “Never in a million years did I think I’d have the chance to collaborate with such a legend.”

Lucinda Moore Releases 'Someone Who Cares' Featuring Bishop Paul S. Morton

Lucinda describes Someone Who Cares as the perfect summer anthem — a feel-good track that lifts your spirits when you're feeling low. With its joyful energy and catchy chorus, it's also affectionately known as The LaLa Song. “It’s a real picker-upper!” she adds with a smile.

The new single is produced by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Cedric Thompson, and was written in the 1970s by Lucinda's Bishop, Bishop J. C. White. You can find "Someone Who Cares (The LaLa Song)” available on all digital music outlets.

Listen to 'Someone Who Cares (The LaLa Song)'

In 2024, Moore was honored with the prestigious BMI Trailblazer Award for the lasting impact of her breakout single, “Lord I Hear You,” from the album of the same name. Another standout from that project, “Fire,” is currently featured in the faith-based drama FOR HIS NAME SAKE, now screening in select cities nationwide.

Listen and download Lucinda's music, find out where she is appearing, and shop her LM&M BOUTIQUE on her website LucindaMoore.com

SEE Lucinda Moore at the 2024 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

