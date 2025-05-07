ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

BET’s For The Fellas Sparks Powerful Mental Health Conversation for Black Men

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, BET Media Group has released a powerful new episode of its award-winning digital series, For The Fellas, creating much-needed space for Black men…

Matt Christopherson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prophet Stiggers BMAC attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, BET Media Group has released a powerful new episode of its award-winning digital series, For The Fellas, creating much-needed space for Black men to speak openly about mental health, trauma, and healing.

Hosted by Brian “B-Mac” McIntosh, this latest episode features a heartfelt conversation with platinum-selling rapper G Herbo, Emmy Award-winning actor Rome Flynn, and licensed therapist Kier Gaines. Together, they dive deep into the emotional realities that often go unspoken among men in the Black community.

“This episode is about breaking cycles, breaking silence, and building each other up,” says host B-Mac.

From battling stigma to navigating therapy, For The Fellas is offering more than just dialogue—it’s opening the door for healing, accountability, and connection. With over 30 million views to date, the series continues to prove just how vital and timely these conversations are.

This isn’t just for celebrities—this is for fathers, sons, brothers, friends… for the fellas in our lives who need to know it’s okay to not be okay.

🎥 Stream Episode 203: For The Fellas – Mental Health Awareness Month

📍 Available now at BET.com

🙌 Because healing starts with a conversation—and every voice matters.

BETBMACMental Health
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
Lecrae's Critique Of The Film “Sinners” Causes A Stir
EntertainmentLecrae’s Critique Of The Film “Sinners” Causes A StirRandi Myles
Kevin Hart to Host 25th Annual BET Awards as the Show Honors a Legacy of Black Culture
EntertainmentKevin Hart to Host 25th Annual BET Awards as the Show Honors a Legacy of Black CultureMatt Christopherson
Inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise Setting Sail February 2026
EntertainmentInaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” Setting Sail February 2026Randi Myles
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect