Donald Lawrence Unites Nations with Powerful New Album

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Donald Lawrence performs during the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Global Love Alive (London)

GRAMMY® Award-winning Gospel trailblazer Donald Lawrence has done it again—this time with a vision that reaches far beyond borders. His brand-new project, Global Love Alive (London), is more than an album—it’s a spiritual movement that brings the world together in song and worship.

Recorded live during the Music & Arts Global gathering in London, this one-of-a-kind release is not your typical Donald Lawrence album. Instead, it captures the power of global unity through praise, featuring a 300-voice choir made up of singers from around the world—Poland, Sweden, Italy, the U.S., and more.

“This was about more than music,” Lawrence shares. “It was about showing the power of worship to connect people from every nation.”

The album’s powerful message took eight months to bring to life, and every note rings with love, faith, and divine purpose.

✨ Featured Single:

El Shaddai

The lead single, “El Shaddai” featuring the dynamic Rodney Posey, stands out as a soul-stirring anthem rooted in the Hebrew name for God Almighty. It speaks to God’s strength, provision, and ever-present power in our lives—making it an instant must-add to your worship playlist.

From the first note to the final amen, Global Love Alive (London) is an experience—reminding us that even in a divided world, the love of God unites us all.

Listen now on all streaming platforms and experience the global praise movement for yourself.