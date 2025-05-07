Fred Hammond, Keith Staten & Marcus Cole Reunite as F K & M with Soul-Stirring Single “Change Your Mind”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Fred Hammond performs onstage during the Yamaha Night of Worship at the 2022 NAMM Show Opening Day at Anaheim Convention Center on June 03, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NAMM)

Gospel legends Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, and Marcus Cole—three voices that helped shape contemporary Gospel as we know it—have come together to form the supergroup F K & M, and their debut single “Change Your Mind” is nothing short of divine.

Rooted in scripture and wrapped in harmonies that feel both nostalgic and brand new, “Change Your Mind” is a timely reminder of God’s grace, mercy, and sovereign love. With its lush instrumentation and powerful message, this soul-soothing ballad encourages listeners to align their hearts and minds with God’s promises.

“If you could see what I see, then you’re never far away from me…” opens Hammond, delivering one of the most moving vocal performances of the year.

Together, the trio weaves verses of pain, purpose, and divine perspective, including a beautifully syncopated nod to Jeremiah 29:11, sung with conviction by Marcus Cole. Staten’s passionate bridge anchors the message as the three voices merge into a worshipful crescendo that stays with you long after the final note.

F K & M brings more than just incredible vocals—they bring legacy. Though they were never all in Commissioned at the same time, their history with the iconic group binds them as brothers in music and ministry. Now, with “Change Your Mind,” they’re forging a fresh chapter for a new generation of Gospel listeners.

“This is real music,” the group affirms, “played by real musicians—for people who love God and love Gospel.”

🎧 “Change Your Mind” is impacting radio now and will be available for digital download later this summer via DARE Records.