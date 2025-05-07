ContestsEvents
From Pews to Power: Black-Owned Startup ChurchSpace Relocates to Detroit After $1.2M Investment Backed by Mayor Duggan

Matt Christopherson

Row of wooden pews in catholic church interior, no people shot, copy space

Faith meets innovation as ChurchSpace, the mission-driven tech startup helping churches turn unused space into economic opportunity, announces its relocation to Detroit after securing a $1.2 million raise.

Founded by Day Edwards, whose own mother labored tirelessly to keep her ministry afloat, ChurchSpace is more than just a business—it’s a movement of restoration, empowerment, and godly stewardship. The platform helps churches lease their facilities for events, outreach, and even last-mile delivery, generating revenue to reinvest in youth programs, food banks, and neighborhood support.

“She built a church from the ground up… but the financial strain nearly broke our family,” said Edwards, whose mother passed while still carrying the weight of ministry. “This isn’t just tech—it’s about economic justice and making sure churches can serve and survive.

In Texas, some churches on the platform have earned up to $100,000 annually, a model that now comes to Detroit with full support from Mayor Mike Duggan, the City of Detroit, and investors like Black Ops Ventures, Minor Capital, and Michigan Rise.

“This raise is more than a business milestone—it’s what happens when strategy meets faith,” added Co-CEO Emmanuel Brown, who led the funding round.

Now headquartered in Detroit, ChurchSpace is actively onboarding local churches, preparing for a citywide rollout that could transform sacred real estate into sustainable community impact.

To learn more or register your church, visit ChurchSpace

Where vision meets provision—and ministry meets momentum.

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
