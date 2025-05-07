From Pews to Power: Black-Owned Startup ChurchSpace Relocates to Detroit After $1.2M Investment Backed by Mayor Duggan
Faith meets innovation as ChurchSpace, the mission-driven tech startup helping churches turn unused space into economic opportunity, announces its relocation to Detroit after securing a $1.2 million raise.
Founded by Day Edwards, whose own mother labored tirelessly to keep her ministry afloat, ChurchSpace is more than just a business—it’s a movement of restoration, empowerment, and godly stewardship. The platform helps churches lease their facilities for events, outreach, and even last-mile delivery, generating revenue to reinvest in youth programs, food banks, and neighborhood support.
“She built a church from the ground up… but the financial strain nearly broke our family,” said Edwards, whose mother passed while still carrying the weight of ministry. “This isn’t just tech—it’s about economic justice and making sure churches can serve and survive.”
In Texas, some churches on the platform have earned up to $100,000 annually, a model that now comes to Detroit with full support from Mayor Mike Duggan, the City of Detroit, and investors like Black Ops Ventures, Minor Capital, and Michigan Rise.
“This raise is more than a business milestone—it’s what happens when strategy meets faith,” added Co-CEO Emmanuel Brown, who led the funding round.
Now headquartered in Detroit, ChurchSpace is actively onboarding local churches, preparing for a citywide rollout that could transform sacred real estate into sustainable community impact.
Where vision meets provision—and ministry meets momentum.