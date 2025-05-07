Marvin Sapp Turns Online Backlash Into a Bold Gospel Declaration with New Single ‘Close the Door’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 03: Marvin Sapp speaks during the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for BMI)

Marvin Sapp, one of gospel music’s most enduring and anointed voices, is taking a moment of controversy and transforming it into a message of strength and restoration. His new single, “Close the Door,” was released on Good Friday, and it’s already resonating as a healing anthem for anyone under attack.

The song comes in the wake of social media backlash over a viral video clip from the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World 2024 National Convocation, where Sapp was misunderstood for directing ushers to “close the doors” during the offering. The clip ignited online outrage, with some even sending threats to his church.

Rather than respond with anger, Bishop Sapp chose to respond with music.

“‘Close the Door’ isn’t just a song, it’s a soundtrack for survival,” Sapp shared on social media. “I’m closing the door on the noise, the pain, and everything that tried to break me.”

Written alongside Kolten Perrine and produced by Rodney East, the track blends powerful lyrics with Sapp’s unmistakable vocal depth. He sings with vulnerability and faith:

“Close the door on anxiety, on the pain and disdain that keeps chasing me… Though I’m hurting, I’m still hoping… My victory is worth fighting for.”

It’s a song for anyone who’s been misunderstood, maligned, or made to feel small, reminding us all that God’s purpose prevails—even in the storm.

After clarifying the situation on national platforms like The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, and CBS News, Sapp is letting the music now speak for itself.

🎧 “Close the Door” is now available on all major digital platforms.