Ted & Sheri Hit No. 1 with “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)”

The gospel duo Ted & Sheri are back—and their comeback is nothing short of extraordinary. This week, their powerful single “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)” soared to the No. 1…

Matt Christopherson

ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 08: Gospel artist Ted Winn attends the finale of the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” National Gospel Competition at Philips Arena on November 8, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Frank Mullen/Getty Images for Verizon Wireless)

The gospel duo Ted & Sheri are back—and their comeback is nothing short of extraordinary. This week, their powerful single “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)” soared to the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts, reaffirming their place as icons in gospel music.

A refreshing rework of Eddie James & the Phoenix Mass Choir’s 1995 classic, this version blends rich harmonies, deep soul, and pure praise. With over 4 million streams, “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)” is ministering to listeners around the world.

From Memphis to Ministry

Ted Winn and Sheri Jones-Moffett, both Memphis natives, met singing in church choirs and went on to form Ted & Sheri in 1995. After earning two Stellar Awards and blessing us with hits like “Celebrate” and “Come Ye Disconsolate,” the duo paused in 2007 to pursue solo careers.

Now reunited after nearly two decades, Ted & Sheri’s latest project, “Again…”, showcases their timeless chemistry. The album also features the Walls Group on “Now I Know,” and a moving worship experience on “Secret Place.”

“You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)” is not just a song—it’s a testimony.

Both artists have had successful solo runs—Sheri’s unforgettable vocals powered Donald Lawrence’s “Encourage Yourself” to No. 1 in 2007, while Ted hit the charts with “The Lifter” and “Stand in Awe.”

Now, they’re proving that when God calls you back together, He brings you back stronger than ever.

📀 “Again…” by Ted & Sheri is available now on all streaming platforms.

🙌 Faithful then. Faithful now. Ted & Sheri are walking proof.

Ted & Sheri
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
