Dr. Portia Lockett continues to give hope to those going through their journey through grief with the Azal Benne’ Lockett Foundation “Permission to Day.”

About three years ago, Dr. Portia Lockett started The Azal Benne’ Lockett Foundation in memory of her son, who tragically passed away in December 2020. The foundation supports people who are dealing with loss and trauma by connecting them with helpful services like counseling, financial resources, and training. (Source: Azal Benne Lockett Foundation)

I recently had the chance to catch up with Dr. Lockett to talk about the “Permission to Day" on May17th —an inspiring event filled with amazing speakers, live entertainment, and good food (yes, breakfast and lunch!). The whole day is focused on healing, bringing hope, and comforting people as they work through their grief. Dr. Lockett said that you will leave Permission To Day ”feeling so uplifted and so encouraged, knowing that no matter what space you're on in your grieving journey, you can make it."

Dr. Portia Lockett 'Permission To Day' Supporting The Grief Journey

The “Permission To” series as a way to guide grieving families through their healing journey, offering support, resources, and a safe space to process their emotions. Limited Tickets are still available: Permission To Day Tickets

