JABARI Honors Mothers with Soulful “Dear Mama” Cover Featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, Tone Stith & More

This Mother’s Day, R&B takes a reverent, heartfelt turn as JABARI, the founder of R&B ONLY, releases a moving new tribute: an a cappella rendition of Tupac’s iconic “Dear Mama.”

Produced and conceptualized by JABARI, the track brings together a powerhouse of male R&B voices—BJ the Chicago Kid, Tone Stith, T Royal, and Venor—to reimagine one of hip-hop’s most beloved tributes to motherhood. Stripped down to just harmony and heart, this version is pure, intentional, and deeply emotional.

🎙️ “This is more than a cover—it’s a thank you. A soul-to-soul conversation with the women who made us who we are.”

Released in celebration of Mother’s Day, the 30th anniversary of “Dear Mama,” and what would have been Tupac’s 54th birthday (June 16), the single brings generations together in a chorus of love and gratitude.

Under JABARI’s creative vision, the accompanying visual is a beautiful reflection of intimacy and reverence—an artistic love letter to mothers everywhere. You can watch the visual and listen to the track now:

This release follows February’s viral cover of Tony! Toni! Toné!’s “Anniversary,” and continues to define R&B ONLY as more than a music platform—it’s a movement. Founded by JABARI, R&B ONLY LIVE has toured over 60 cities, produced 400+ shows, and brought over 750,000 people together under the banner of soulful storytelling and shared emotion.

With each project, JABARI is building something bigger than music—he’s creating moments of healing, honor, and human connection.

🙌 Whether you’re reflecting on your own journey or missing someone dearly, this rendition of “Dear Mama” will bless your heart.