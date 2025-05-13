Kierra Sheard Ushers in a New Season with Soul-Stirring Single “RAIN”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Kierra Sheard performs on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Detroit’s own Kierra Sheard reminds the world what it means to walk in divine favor. The GRAMMY® and Stellar Award-winning powerhouse released her latest single, “RAIN”—a moving anthem of gratitude, grace, and God’s unstoppable overflow.

Released under her exciting new partnership with Karew Entertainment and TRIBL Records, “RAIN” is now available on all streaming platforms. The track—co-written by Anthony S. Brown, J. Drew Sheard II, and Kierra herself—blends heartfelt testimony with soaring vocals and signature Sheard family excellence in production.

“As I’ve answered God’s call on my life, I’ve felt an increase in all areas of my life,” Kierra shared. “God is truly raining on my finances, raining on my health, raining on my relationships and raining on my marriage. I’m excited to share this fresh word that God has placed in my heart.”

The song’s message is clear and contagious—He responds with overflow when you say yes to God. Whether you’re waiting for your breakthrough or dancing in your downpour, “RAIN” is the perfect reminder that God’s blessings are right on time.

With deep roots in Detroit’s gospel legacy and a calling far beyond music, Kierra continues to inspire with every move. From the pulpit to the studio, her ministry touches lives in powerful, personal ways.

👉 Stream “RAIN” now and let this anthem pour into your spirit.