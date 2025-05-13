Meet ANTHNY: A New Voice in Christian Music Debuts with Soul-Stirring Single “Stay”

ContestsEvents
A bold new sound is rising in Christian music, and his name is ANTHNY.

This emerging worship leader, singer, and songwriter has just released his debut single “Stay” under a powerful new partnership with Provident Entertainment/RCA Inspiration—and it’s already making waves across the gospel and Christian music worlds.

🎧 “Stay” is more than just a song. It’s a raw and real heart-cry—a reminder that even when we feel unworthy, God never leaves. ANTHNY’s soulful delivery and honest lyrics invite us all to rediscover the truth: Christ is always near, waiting to bring us home.

“’Stay’ is not just a cry out to God for nearness in the midst of feeling unworthy of it,” ANTHNY shares. “It’s also a heart’s journey back to the truth that He’ll never leave us.”

Rooted in years of experience as a worship leader and artist, ANTHNY has already shared stages with gospel greats like Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, and Bishop Paul Morton. His breakthrough came with the powerful anthem “No Bondage” with Jubilee Worship, and since then, he’s collaborated with everyone from Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore to Kierra Sheard and Travis Greene.

Now, with “Stay” and his growing catalog—including his recent Altar (The Live Experience) album and viral worship tracks like “Mercy”—ANTHNY is bringing neo-contemporary Christian music into a fresh new season of vulnerability, depth, and anointing.

If you’re looking for music that speaks to your faith and your everyday reality, ANTHNY is an artist to watch. His mission is simple but powerful: to create music that reflects real struggles and real hope.

🙌 “Stay” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
