Rave Jesus and Thalia Bring Joy-Filled Praise to the Dancefloor with New Single “Tu Amor”

Get ready to dance with joy and faith! Christian EDM artist Rave Jesus is teaming up with global Latin pop icon Thalia for a brand-new single, “Tu Amor,” set to release Friday, May 30. You can pre-save it now on your favorite digital music platform.

Blending high-energy beats with the powerful message of God’s love, “Tu Amor” is a vibrant celebration of faith, unity, and praise across cultures. This groundbreaking collaboration between a worship-focused DJ and the Queen of Latin Pop delivers a sonic experience that’s just as spiritual as it is electrifying.

💃🏽🎚️ “We wanted to create something that brings people joy and reminds them of the power of God’s love,” says Rave Jesus, also known as Topher Jones.

Rave Jesus and Thalia first connected through Instagram, bonding over their shared love of music and faith. The result was “Tu Amor,” recorded and written in record time—and previewed live at a surprise NYC pop-up set at Dos Caminos Times Square on May 6. Watch the recap here »

Thalia, whose legendary voice has sold 50 million records worldwide, is no stranger to bold collaborations that cross genres and generations. Her recent No. 1 hit with Los Ángeles Azules shows her continued relevance, and “Tu Amor” brings that same fire to the Christian dance music space.

🎶 Meanwhile, Rave Jesus continues making spiritual waves through his I Met God on the Dancefloor Tour, where praise and party go hand-in-hand. His mission is clear: bring people closer to God through the power of music, joy, and authentic connection.

Whether you’re a fan of Latin pop, dance worship, or both, “Tu Amor” is an invitation to lift your hands, move your feet, and remember that God’s love speaks every language.

🕊️ “Tu Amor” drops May 30 — don’t miss the movement.

🔗 Pre-save now and follow @ravejesus & @thalia for updates.

