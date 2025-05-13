ContestsEvents
Take Control: Living A Frugal Lifestyle

Today Mansa Musa gives us seven examples of how we know we’re living a frugal lifestyle.

Randi Myles
Take Control: Living A Frugal Lifestyle

Today on Take Control Tuesday we continue with our series on having a Frugal mindset. Last week Mansa Musa gave us five characteristics of a frugal mindset. Today he gives us seven examples of how we know we’re living a frugal lifestyle.  Mansa said, “It’s a holistic view when it comes to what is a frugal mindset.” So, in other words, thinking about your spending habits can save you money and stress in the long run.

Take Control: Living A Frugal Lifestyle

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Randi Myles
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
