I was just listening to one of Erica Campbell’s “Ericaism” messages on social media, and it really hit home. She was talking about how sometimes hiding your blessings can actually block more blessings from coming your way. She mentioned that she’s met people — and even felt this way herself — who are super blessed but hesitate to share it. Not out of pride, but because they don’t want to make others feel bad. She said, “Sometimes I hold back, not because I’m ungrateful, but because I know not everyone is in the same season.”

But then she said something that really stuck with me: when we keep quiet about what God’s done for us, it’s not humility — it’s actually disobedience. She quoted Psalm 66:16: “Come and hear, all you who fear God, and I will tell you what He has done for my soul.” The point isn’t to brag — it’s to encourage others and remind them that God can do amazing things in their lives too.

Don’t Hide Your Blessings: Erica Campbell’s Message That Hit Home

Just thought I’d share that with you — it really made me think!

