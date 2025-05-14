NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Lena Byrd Miles attends the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 18, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Singer Lena Byrd Miles recently caught the internet’s attention with a soulful new tune born out of a spontaneous moment in her car. What started as an off-the-cuff idea quickly turned into a viral message that’s resonating with thousands.

After a regular day out, Lena sat in her car processing her thoughts and feelings. That’s when the melody and message for People Gon’ People came to her. Using the Acapella app, she recorded the song layering harmonies, hand claps, and heartfelt vocals.

Reflecting on how people can sometimes act in negative or disappointing ways, Lena shared the deeper message behind the song: “Don’t let it change your heart. Don’t let it steal your joy. Pray for them and stay true to you.”

Lena Byrd Miles: ‘People Gon’ People’

Your browser does not support the video tag. Lena Byrd Miles Releases Viral Song, "People Gon' People" May 16, 2025

The song struck a nerve online. On Facebook, it’s racked up 68,000 views, along with 1,900 likes, over 550 shares, and 200 comments. Instagram has been just as enthusiastic, with 115,000 views, 9,200 likes, 10,000 engagements, 800 comments, 8,700 shares, and 1,300 saves. In total, the song has reached more than 85,000 accounts.

