In a world where cancel culture seems louder than ever, Rudy Currence makes a powerful statement with his latest song, boldly declaring, “As long as God don’t cancel me, I’m alright!”

Hailing from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Rudy’s not just a gifted artist—he’s also a classical and jazz-trained pianist with a music degree from Furman University. And if that’s not impressive enough, he wears many hats: singer, songwriter, producer, and proud preacher’s kid. His resume includes Grammy and Dove Award wins as a producer, a Grammy nomination as a writer, two #1 Billboard gospel hits, and a 2024 Stellar Award nomination.

I had the chance to catch up with Rudy to talk about his powerful new single, God Don’t Cancel Me, which is steadily climbing the gospel charts. The song is striking a chord with many, especially in a time when social media often jumps to "unfollow" anyone who steps out of line—or in other words, cancels them. Rudy’s message reminds us that no matter what the world says, God has you covered by grace and mercy.

HEAR: Rudy Currence: ‘As Long As God Don’t Cancel Me’

