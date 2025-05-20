Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting with Bishop J. Darrell Robinson, Pastor of Yesha Ministries Worship Center in Philly, and his lovely wife, Lady Elaine.

This power couple isn’t just leading a vibrant church—they’re out in the community making a real impact. From prison outreach to food drives, youth programs, and more, they’re living out their mission well beyond Sunday mornings.

Bishop Robinson also has strong roots in media, with experience across radio and cable TV. And here’s the twist—he and Lady Elaine are also music makers. She leads worship with their powerhouse choir, Voices of Worship. That’s actually what brought us together in the first place.

By the time our chat wrapped up, I didn’t feel like I’d done an interview. I felt like I’d spent time with family.

Randi Myles Picture features: Randi Myles, Bishop J. Darrell and Lady Elaine Robinson and Jerome and Nia Hunt

HEAR: Ministry, Music & Family: Bishop J. Darrell Robinson & Lady Elaine

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi