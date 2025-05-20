ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Take Control: Developing Practical Frugal Mindset Habits

Today, Mansa Musa returns with eight practical habits to help you cultivate a frugal mindset, and it all starts with identifying your “why.”

Randi Myles
Take Control: Developing Practical Frugal Mindset Habits
Getty Images

For the past few weeks on Take Control Tuesday, we’ve been exploring what it really means to live a frugal lifestyle—and how powerful it can be when done with purpose.

Hear: A Frugal Mindset & Living A Frugal Lifestyle

Today, Mansa Musa returns with eight practical habits to help you cultivate a frugal mindset, and it all starts with identifying your “why.” For Mansa, that “why” was clear: he wanted to be financially independent. That deeper motivation gave meaning to every budgeting decision, every intentional choice to save, and every moment of discipline.

As you listen, take notes and reflect on your own reasons for wanting to live more intentionally with your money. And be sure to share this information—because living frugally isn’t about being “cheap” or depriving yourself. It’s about shifting your mindset. It’s about aligning your spending with your values and long-term goals.

Also: Check Out Our Archives

Remember: when you change the way you think about money, you change the way you live.

HEAR: Take Control: Developing Practical Frugal Mindset Habits

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

take control tuesday
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Take Control: Living A Frugal Lifestyle
LifestyleTake Control: Living A Frugal LifestyleRandi Myles
Burger King logo is displayed at a Burger King fast food restaurant
LifestyleBurger King Launches Free Breakfast Items for Daylight Saving WeekRachel Pitts
Beautiful young sports lady doing push ups while workout at home, easy home workout tips
Sunny 106.35 Fast Home Workout Tips For The New Year
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect