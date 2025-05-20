For the past few weeks on Take Control Tuesday, we’ve been exploring what it really means to live a frugal lifestyle—and how powerful it can be when done with purpose.

Today, Mansa Musa returns with eight practical habits to help you cultivate a frugal mindset, and it all starts with identifying your “why.” For Mansa, that “why” was clear: he wanted to be financially independent. That deeper motivation gave meaning to every budgeting decision, every intentional choice to save, and every moment of discipline.

As you listen, take notes and reflect on your own reasons for wanting to live more intentionally with your money. And be sure to share this information—because living frugally isn’t about being “cheap” or depriving yourself. It’s about shifting your mindset. It’s about aligning your spending with your values and long-term goals.

Remember: when you change the way you think about money, you change the way you live.

HEAR: Take Control: Developing Practical Frugal Mindset Habits

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.”

