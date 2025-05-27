Gospel Powerhouse Earnest Pugh returns with his 13th studio album, We Wanna See You, dropping this Friday. Recorded live in San Antonio, this powerful 7-track project captures the heart of true worship.

Pugh said his lead single; Your Glory is already being called the “Rain On Us 2.0.” Pugh shares, “I take that as a huge compliment, but more than that, this song speaks to the deep hunger we all have for God’s presence. We don’t just need great music—we need an encounter that transforms.”

From declarations of faith to intimate moments of praise, this album invites listeners into a deep encounter with God’s presence. At the heart of the album is Your Glory, a passionate cry for God to move.

New Music Alert: Earnest Pugh’s We Wanna See You Arrives May 30

Earnest Pugh reminds us once again why he’s a mainstay in gospel music and a true minister through song with songs like, Air I Breathe and its reprise, a gentle reminder of God’s constant presence. And the title track, We Wanna See You, invites listeners into a moment of reverent worship.

We Wanna See You is available now on all digital platforms. Find all things Earnest Pugh at EarnestPugh.com

