Charleston Music Minister Drops New Gospel Single with Gullah-Geechee Influences

Through SingleTone Music Group, Jason Singleton released his new song "Depending On You Lord" featuring The Sound of Destiny Choir. This is their second release from the upcoming live album, "THE DESTINY EXPERIENCE."

"Where soul meets soil, and every note tells a Southern story – he is Low Country Gospel – this is Jason Singleton," said Dr. Earl Bynum to The Urban Music Scene.

Their debut album mixes traditional choir music with deep Gullah-Geechee roots, creating something entirely new. Their first single, "I Feel The Spirit," combines lively Dixieland band rhythms with catchy, moving beats.

From his home at North Charleston's Destiny Worship Center, Singleton creates music that brings new energy to traditional Gullah-Geechee sounds while connecting with today's listeners.

These spiritual sounds were born in Black church halls, where old restrictions kept music behind church doors. Today, they ring out freely as part of an ongoing tradition.

The Charleston native first gained recognition, leading Jason Singleton & Friends, sharing messages of faith through music.

Last spring was huge when his group headlined Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church's Gospel Explosion. They amazed the audience by blending classic style with modern energy.

This new single continues his goal of keeping beloved musical traditions alive while adding fresh touches. It builds on the success of their first hit.