Former American Idol Finalist Releases New Gospel Single After Church Experience

DeWayne Crocker Jr. dropped “You’re With Me” on streaming services this week. The song came from a spontaneous worship moment at Transformation Church in 2022. After making it to American…

Matt Christopherson

DeWayne Crocker Jr. dropped "You're With Me" on streaming services this week. The song came from a spontaneous worship moment at Transformation Church in 2022.

After making it to American Idol's Top 20 during Season 19, Crocker wrote this song while dealing with personal struggles. His earlier achievements include winning BET's "Sunday Best" and hitting the road with gospel music legends.

Well before his TV fame, Crocker devoted himself to church worship. His BET win opened doors to perform across the country.

When he came back to American Idol in 2021, he made a big change. This time around, he stuck to his gospel roots, staying true to his musical calling.

His reach has grown through partnerships. Crowds get excited when he teams up with Maverick City Music, filling big venues with powerful music.

While pursuing music, Crocker got his degree from Oral Roberts University. The school was a great fit - building up both his faith and musical talents.

From churches to TV screens, his journey moves between two worlds. Every church service and TV appearance helps shape his musical identity.

His newest song mixes modern gospel with catchy beats, ready to stream on all platforms.

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
