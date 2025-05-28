Gospel Artist Releases ‘Freedom’ Remix, Stars in American History Docudrama

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 18: Singer-songwriter Nicole C. Mullen performs onstage at the 2017 Black Music Honors at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on August 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Popular singer Nicole C. Mullen drops a powerful new take on her 2000 hit "Freedom" while stepping into her first acting role. She plays Elizabeth Freeman in "The American Miracle: Our Nation is No Accident," telling the story of a former slave who fought for her freedom through the courts.

The music video launches alongside the movie's short theater run from June 9-11, 2025. Fathom Entertainment and Heroic Pictures are handling the limited release, while the new remix hits streaming platforms this week - marking 25 years since the song first came out.

Freeman's landmark court win kicked off changes that helped end slavery in Massachusetts. The film blends Mullen's performance with commentary from Richard Dreyfuss and thoughts from Robert P. George, highlighting how faith shaped America's history.

This nine-time Dove Award winner's fresh take on the song connects directly to her role as Freeman, nicknamed "Mumbet." Fans can find different versions going back to its Word Entertainment days on YouTube and other platforms.

The three-day showing will play in select theaters across the country. Viewers can look up showtimes and locations on the official website.

Over twenty years of making music, Mullen's songs blend powerful vocals with messages of social justice. Her artistic approach fits perfectly with Freeman's brave fight against slavery in the legal system.

Working with experts, Fathom Events puts together this fresh look at American history. The film looks at key moments through real stories and expert breakdown.