Gospel Singer Earnest Pugh Announces Seven-Song Live Album Coming This May

Gospel star Earnest Pugh is set to release “We Wanna See You,” his 13th album, which was recorded live in San Antonio. The new project will be available in stores…

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Earnest Pugh attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Gospel star Earnest Pugh is set to release "We Wanna See You," his 13th album, which was recorded live in San Antonio. The new project will be available in stores May 30, 2025.

His new single "Your Glory" dropped on streaming platforms this month. "People are calling 'Your Glory' the 'Rain On Us 2.0,' and I can receive that as a compliment. But more than anything, it reflects a deep desire for God's tangible presence. In these times, we need more than a good song—we need His glory to show up and transform lives," Pugh told The Urban Music Scene.

The seven-track album features songs like "Good News," "Turn It Around," "Air I Breathe," and two different versions of "Your Glory." The powerful title track "We Wanna See You" completes the collection.

Pugh first hit it big in 2009 when "Rain On Us" reached #1 on Billboard's Top Gospel Singles Radio Chart. The song went on to become the sixth most popular gospel track the next year.

After serving 20 years in the military, Pugh turned to music full-time. His powerful voice has produced over 30 Billboard singles, including hits like "The Great I Am" and "I Need Your Glory."

His amazing five-octave range has put him in the company of gospel greats like Shirley Caesar and Richard Smallwood. He's also collaborated with Beverly Crawford and Lalah Hathaway.

While managing his label EPM Music Group, he keeps making music. His body of work includes albums like "Earnestly Yours," "Just Worship," and the emotional "Survive."

