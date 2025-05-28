For the past 14 years, Todd Dulaney has been blessing the world with resonant, atmosphere-shifting worship music—from his breakout hit "Pulling Me Through" to chart-toppers like "Your Great Name", and most recently, "It’s Working" and "No Weapon". Now, he's taking a moment to look back—and move forward—with a brand-new project: Promises: The Best of Todd Dulaney.

This isn’t just a greatest hits album. Promises is a journey through Todd’s incredible career, packed with fan favorites and fresh new music. Leading the way is the new single “Proverbs 3”, with lyrics pulled straight from the scripture—“Write them on the tablets of your heart... Trust in the Lord with all your heart…”—this song is another example of Dulaney literally singing the Word. It’s catchy, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

SEE Lead Single from: Promises: The Best of Todd Dulaney

Reflecting on his journey, Todd shares:

“When I walked away from playing professional baseball, God made me a promise I’ll never forget: ‘If you take care of My people, you will never have to worry about provision for yourself or your family. I WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU.’ Every song He’s given me has been a part of fulfilling that promise. That’s why I’ve named this project Promises.”

Todd Dulaney Is Back With a Powerful New Project: Promises

🎶 What to Know:

Promises is available for pre-order NOW – get 9 tracks instantly!

– get 9 tracks instantly! Official release: Friday, June 6, 2025 , on all digital platforms

, on all digital platforms New single “Proverbs 3” is already Top 40 at gospel radio

at gospel radio This marks a new chapter with a fresh partnership between Dulaneyland & Fairtrade Music Services

🎤 A Quick Look at Todd’s Journey:

7 Billboard #1 Singles

Grammy & Dove Award-nominated, Stellar Award-winner

Over 521 million streams and 1.059 billion in airplay audience

and in airplay audience Former pro baseball player turned global worship leader

Touring nationally & internationally — with a massive fan base across the UK, Africa, and South America

Coaches his son’s baseball team, prepping Todd Dulaney Jr. for the MLB

Continues writing powerful anthems for the Kingdom

Penned the title track for CeCe Winans’ latest album More Than This

Wrote “The Name of Jesus”, the upcoming single from Warehouse Worship UK

FIND: Promises: The Best of Todd Dulaney

Whether you’ve been with Todd since day one or just discovering his music, Promises is a must-listen. Pre-order now, and be ready to worship like never before.

👉 Pre-Order “Promises” Wherever you grab your favorite gospel music!

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi