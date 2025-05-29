Zacardi Cortez ‘Working It Out’ One Powerful Song at a Time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zacardi Cortez attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you’ve been anywhere near gospel music lately, you’ve probably heard “Work It Out For Me” — the powerful new single from Zacardi Cortez that’s quickly becoming an anthem for believers everywhere. With over a million views and streams (and still climbing!), the song has clearly struck a chord.

Zacardi delivers “Work It Out For Me” with his signature passion and powerhouse vocals, reminding us all to keep the faith and trust that God can—and will—work things out. The track is part of his latest album, Ibhar: He That Is Chosen (Chapter 1), and it’s already making waves on the gospel charts.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Zacardi and talk about the song’s impact, what it means to him, and how it’s resonating with listeners. During our chat, I even shared my own testimony with him—how one of his previous hits carried me through the tough season of caring for my father before he passed away. It was a powerful moment that really reminded me why his music connects so deeply with so many.

If you don’t already know, Zacardi Cortez is no stranger to the gospel scene. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, he grew up singing with his family group, The Cortez Family, and was mentored early on by gospel legend John P. Kee. He later joined James Fortune & FIYA, where he helped deliver chart-toppers like “I Believe” and “Let Your Power Fall.”

Since launching his solo career in 2012 with The Introduction (shoutout to Black Smoke Music!), Zacardi has become a fixture on gospel stages and award shows—from The Stellar Awards to Black Music Honors. Ibhar: He That Is Chosen (Chapter 1) marks his fifth project, and it’s clear that he’s just getting started.

Zacardi’s voice is unforgettable, his message is powerful, and his music continues to lift spirits and stir souls. Want to keep up with him? Follow him on Instagram cardikeev_ and stay tuned for more incredible music and ministry.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi