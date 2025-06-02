In his new role as Insignia’s Chief of Creative Services, Kirk Franklin’s new partnership brings together Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Recordings and CLTRE Lab with Insignia’s broad slate of music, film, TV, touring, and events.

[New York, NY – June 2, 2025] – Gospel legend Kirk Franklin is teaming up with Insignia Assets, a fresh entertainment company founded by Norman Gyamfi and Jonathan Jay. This new partnership brings together Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Recordings and CLTRE Lab with Insignia’s broad slate of music, film, TV, touring, and events. Franklin is also stepping into a new role as Insignia’s Chief of Creative Services.

“This is bigger than business,” Franklin said. “It’s about creating a space where our faith, culture, and stories can thrive across all platforms. Partnering with Insignia gives us the reach and freedom to make that happen.”

To kick things off, Franklin drops a new single, “Do It Again,” on June 6. Then on June 15 (Father’s Day), he launches Den of Kings, a new conversation series on his YouTube channel, featuring D.C. Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Lou Young, and Devale Ellis talking about fatherhood.

Kirk Franklin and Insignia Assets Kick Off Major Creative Partnership

Franklin’s CLTRE Lab and Insignia’s 3 Diamonds Entertainment will co-produce select projects, bringing fresh, faith-driven storytelling to screens of all sizes.

“We’ve already done some amazing work with Kirk—from the Kingdom album to packed arena tours,” said Insignia CEO Norman Gyamfi. “Now, we’re making it official. Kirk is part of the leadership team, and we’re building a future together across music, film, TV, and more.”

Insignia Assets, a Black-owned and self-funded company, includes labels like Tribl Records, Maverick City Music, Fo Yo Soul, and Platform Sounds. Their other divisions span touring (Undivided Entertainment), TV/film (3 Diamonds Entertainment), and marketing (Icho Group). Their mission? To empower Black creatives, tell powerful stories, and shift the entertainment landscape.

Ron Hill, who leads music and touring at Insignia, said it best: “Kirk’s not just an artist—he’s a cultural architect. This partnership is about elevating everything.”

Kirk Franklin and Insignia's Leadership Team

Norman Gyamfi , CEO of Insignia Assets and music/touring innovator

, CEO of Insignia Assets and music/touring innovator Jonathan Jay , Co-founder of Maverick City Music and creative force in Gospel

, Co-founder of Maverick City Music and creative force in Gospel EJ Gaines , music exec and former Motown Gospel leader

, music exec and former Motown Gospel leader Ron Hill , longtime Franklin manager and industry vet

, longtime Franklin manager and industry vet Phil Thornton , TV/film exec behind Never Too Much and Uncensored

, TV/film exec behind Never Too Much and Uncensored Trell Woodberry , producer and actor behind For the Love of Jason

, producer and actor behind For the Love of Jason Kirk Franklin, Gospel icon with 20 GRAMMYs and a bold vision for the future

