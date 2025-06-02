ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kirk Franklin and Insignia Assets Kick Off Major Creative Partnership

In his new role as Insignia’s Chief of Creative Services, Kirk Franklin’s new partnership brings together Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Recordings and CLTRE Lab with Insignia’s broad slate of music, film, TV, touring, and events.

Randi Myles
Kirk Franklin and Insignia Assets Kick Off Major Creative Partnership

In his new role as Insignia’s Chief of Creative Services, Kirk Franklin’s new partnership brings together Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Recordings and CLTRE Lab with Insignia’s broad slate of music, film, TV, touring, and events.

Chris Cavanaugh

[New York, NY – June 2, 2025] – Gospel legend Kirk Franklin is teaming up with Insignia Assets, a fresh entertainment company founded by Norman Gyamfi and Jonathan Jay. This new partnership brings together Franklin’s Fo Yo Soul Recordings and CLTRE Lab with Insignia’s broad slate of music, film, TV, touring, and events. Franklin is also stepping into a new role as Insignia’s Chief of Creative Services.

“This is bigger than business,” Franklin said. “It’s about creating a space where our faith, culture, and stories can thrive across all platforms. Partnering with Insignia gives us the reach and freedom to make that happen.”

To kick things off, Franklin drops a new single, “Do It Again,” on June 6. Then on June 15 (Father’s Day), he launches Den of Kings, a new conversation series on his YouTube channel, featuring D.C. Young Fly, Kountry Wayne, Lou Young, and Devale Ellis talking about fatherhood.

Loading TikTok...

Kirk Franklin and Insignia Assets Kick Off Major Creative Partnership

Franklin’s CLTRE Lab and Insignia’s 3 Diamonds Entertainment will co-produce select projects, bringing fresh, faith-driven storytelling to screens of all sizes.

“We’ve already done some amazing work with Kirk—from the Kingdom album to packed arena tours,” said Insignia CEO Norman Gyamfi. “Now, we’re making it official. Kirk is part of the leadership team, and we’re building a future together across music, film, TV, and more.”

Insignia Assets, a Black-owned and self-funded company, includes labels like Tribl Records, Maverick City Music, Fo Yo Soul, and Platform Sounds. Their other divisions span touring (Undivided Entertainment), TV/film (3 Diamonds Entertainment), and marketing (Icho Group). Their mission? To empower Black creatives, tell powerful stories, and shift the entertainment landscape.

Ron Hill, who leads music and touring at Insignia, said it best: “Kirk’s not just an artist—he’s a cultural architect. This partnership is about elevating everything.”

Kirk Franklin and Insignia's Leadership Team

  • Norman Gyamfi, CEO of Insignia Assets and music/touring innovator
  • Jonathan Jay, Co-founder of Maverick City Music and creative force in Gospel
  • EJ Gaines, music exec and former Motown Gospel leader
  • Ron Hill, longtime Franklin manager and industry vet
  • Phil Thornton, TV/film exec behind Never Too Much and Uncensored
  • Trell Woodberry, producer and actor behind For the Love of Jason
  • Kirk Franklin, Gospel icon with 20 GRAMMYs and a bold vision for the future

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Kirk Franklin
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Jamie Foxx Read Wild Conspiracies About Himself While Hospitalized
EntertainmentJamie Foxx Read Wild Conspiracies About Himself While HospitalizedKayla Morgan
Hitting Pause: Taraji P. Henson Finds Purpose Beyond Hollywood
EntertainmentHitting Pause: Taraji P. Henson Finds Purpose Beyond HollywoodKayla Morgan
Sesame Street Heads to Netflix with New Season and Fresh Format
EntertainmentSesame Street Heads to Netflix with New Season and Fresh FormatKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect