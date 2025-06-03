Take Control: Save On Credit Card Interest II

Last week on Take Control Tuesday we shared a simple strategy to help lower your credit card interest rate for those who pay their bill on time but still end up with a balance after the billing cycle. But what if you don’t have the best payment history? Is there a way to get the interest rate lowered as well? Yes. But you do have to have a conversation with your credit card company. Mansa gives you what should be said for the best outcome.

Mansa always says the best credit card is one that’s paid off. But if you’re not there yet, don’t stress—this tip is just for you.

HEAR: Save on Credit Card Interest II

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.”

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.