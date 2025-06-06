Kirk Franklin Releases New Single “Do It Again”

Kirk Franklin is back with a brand new single, “Do It Again”—and it’s hitting all the right notes. The track, released in partnership with Fo Yo Soul Recordings and Tribl Records, is a high-energy reminder to hold on to faith, even when life gets tough.

Kirk’s signature sound is front and center here, with bold production and a message that couldn’t be more timely. And the best part? He’s hitting the stage to perform it live at the BET Awards—just three days after it drops!

HEAR: Kirk Franklin's New Single "Do It Again"

Kirk will also be receiving the BET Ultimate Icon Award during the show on June 9, making the night even more special.

“This song is for anybody who’s ever felt like giving up,” Kirk shared. “Do It Again is my reminder—and hopefully yours—that God hasn’t changed. If He brought you through before, He’ll do it again. It’s not over. There’s still purpose in your pain, and joy is on the way.”

