Remembering The Life Of Dr. Norman Hutchins

Our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to someone who meant so much to the gospel community and to so many of us personally—Dr. Norman Hutchins. He passed away unexpectedly June 5, 2025 at the age of 62, and it’s hard to put into words just how deeply this loss is felt.

If you knew Norman—or even just heard his music—you know he carried something special. He wasn’t just a singer or songwriter; he was a minister in every sense of the word. His songs didn’t just play in churches—they became the soundtrack of our testimonies, our trials, and our triumphs.

Born in Delaware on September 27, 1962, Norman started preaching before most of us had even found our footing. By the time he was 8, he had already given his first sermon. Licensed by 12, his call to ministry was clear early on, and he carried that same clarity and conviction into every note he sang.

Many were first introduced to Norman through his breakout album Battlefield in 1999, which stayed on the charts for 88 weeks. But those of us who had been listening before that knew he had something enduring. His songs like God’s Got a Blessing (With My Name on It) and Emmanuel became Sunday morning staples, choir favorites, and even sources of strength during hard times. He had a way of writing music that felt like it was written just for you—simple, powerful, and full of hope.

In recent years, Norman opened up about his health struggles, including losing his sight due to complications from diabetes. But even in that, he kept ministering. His 2023 album Where I Long to Be was more than just a musical comeback—it was a testimony. He never stopped giving God glory, no matter what he was facing.

My Favorite Norman Hutchins Song!

James Roberson of JDI Records, who worked closely with Norman over the years, said it best: “Norman’s music has truly become a staple. Even though he’s no longer with us, his timeless songs will continue to carry his legacy forward.”

At the time of this writing, details surrounding his passing are still being confirmed. What we do know is that Norman was surrounded by love and supported by a family who walked with him through every season. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen and their children. (Source: LA Focus News)

Remembering The Life Of Dr. Norman Hutchins

We’ve lost a giant in gospel music—a mentor, a worshipper, a friend. But more than anything, we’ve lost a man who was unafraid to live out loud for Jesus. May we honor him by playing his music loud, singing his songs in church, and continuing the ministry he began so faithfully.

Rest well, Norman. Thank you for the blessing—with our names on it.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi