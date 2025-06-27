Casey J Returns with Powerful New Single “Song of My Life”
After three years of silence, worship leader and gospel recording artist Casey J is back with a soul-stirring new release—“Song of My Life.” Produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Aaron Lindsey…
After three years of silence, worship leader and gospel recording artist Casey J is back with a soul-stirring new release—“Song of My Life.” Produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Aaron Lindsey (known for work with Marvin Sapp and Israel Houghton), this inspiring track marks the first single from her upcoming album, The Stories We Sing.
“Song of My Life” weaves together tribal percussion, Celtic flair, and classic Sunday morning worship, all anchored by Casey J’s unmistakable vocals. Backed by a dynamic praise team, the song is both an anthem and a testimony—a bold declaration of God’s presence and power in her life.
Known for chart-topping hits like “Fill Me Up” and “I’m Yours,” Casey J continues to blend her signature sound—part Pentecostal, part Americana—with messages of faith, surrender, and worship. Her return reminds us why she remains one of gospel music’s most compelling voices.
🎶 “Song of My Life” is now available on all digital platforms. Let it become your anthem of faith today!