Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment Release Powerful New Single “Favor” Featuring DeWayne Woods

San Diego’s own Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment are back with a brand-new single that’s already making waves in the gospel music world. Titled “Favor,” this powerful track features award-winning gospel artist DeWayne Woods and delivers an uplifting message about God’s grace, provision, and divine purpose.

For over 30 years, Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment have used their voices to speak life, encourage unity, and point souls to Christ. From their early beginnings as a youth choir helping steer young people away from gangs and drugs, to a nationally recognized group with Stellar Award nominations, their mission has remained the same—spread hope through music.

“Favor,” written by Jamelle Jones and Eddie Baltrip, is a heartfelt anthem reminding listeners of the unseen hand of God working behind the scenes. “In every note, I hear unmerited grace, protection, purpose, provision, and a declaration of identity rooted in His love,” says Baltrip.

Produced by Baltrip and Ron Lee, the track carries the group’s signature mix of bold vocals, disciplined musicianship, and spiritual anointing. DeWayne Woods adds, “Favor is over my home, on my job, and everywhere my feet tread. Favor allows opportunities and doors to open.”

The single is released by LeeBoy Entertainment and The Fulfillment Group, and is available now on all major digital platforms.

🎧 Listen to “Favor” today and walk boldly in the supernatural favor of God!

