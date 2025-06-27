ContestsEvents
NAACP Gears Up for Historic 116th National Convention in Charlotte

Randi Myles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The NAACP is preparing for a powerful return to Charlotte, NC, for its 116th National Convention, set to take place July 12–16, 2025. Under the theme “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” this year’s convention will unite thousands of members, leaders, activists, and allies to tackle the pressing issues facing Black America.

NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson addressed media during a press conference alongside Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Board Chair Leon W. Russell, and other key figures. Johnson made headlines by announcing that—for the first time in the organization’s history—the sitting president of the United States will not be invited, stating:

“This has nothing to do with political party. Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

Mayor Lyles called the moment “a celebration of our shared progress and a recommitment to the work ahead,” as Charlotte prepares to welcome the NAACP family for a week of dynamic panels, cultural celebrations, and strategic planning.

Board Chair Russell added, “We are facing a coordinated attack on civil rights… but we aren’t going back. The struggle for justice is far from over—and neither are we.”

With the opening of registration, Vice Chair Karen Boykin-Towns and Convention Planning Committee Chair Michael Turner emphasized the gathering as more than just a conference—it’s a movement.

