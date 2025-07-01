ANTHNY Gets Real with Bold New Single “Imposter Syndrome”
In a world that praises appearances, ANTHNY is choosing authenticity. The rising Christian music artist just dropped his powerful new single, “Imposter Syndrome,” via Provident Entertainment/RCA Inspiration—and it’s already resonating…
In a world that praises appearances, ANTHNY is choosing authenticity.
The rising Christian music artist just dropped his powerful new single, “Imposter Syndrome,” via Provident Entertainment/RCA Inspiration—and it’s already resonating with listeners hungry for something real. With lyrics like “If it ain’t the truth, then I don’t want it,” ANTHNY lays bare the tension between outward faith and inner doubt, offering up a soul-deep cry for surrender and transformation.
More than just a song, “Imposter Syndrome” is a moment of raw honesty—a worship anthem for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re faking it through faith while longing for something deeper.
“This song is all about repentance, surrender, and a renewed hunger for Jesus,” ANTHNY says. “It’s about being done with the motions and desperate for something real.”
Known for his heart-driven worship and songwriting depth, ANTHNY has already built an impressive foundation. By age 11, he was touring with gospel legends like Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, and Bishop Paul Morton. After studying at Berklee College of Music, he went on to collaborate with top names