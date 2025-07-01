JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Release Powerful Reunion Album: The Live Reunion: Washington, DC
They’re back—and they brought the praise with them.
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise have officially returned with their highly anticipated new album, The Live Reunion: Washington, DC, celebrating 25 years of worship, music ministry, and impact. Recorded live at The Gathering Place in Capitol Heights, MD, the project captures the heart and soul of a historic night filled with unforgettable praise, timeless anthems, and brand-new worship moments.
A GRAMMY Award nominee and winner of multiple Stellar, Billboard Music, and ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, JJ Hairston reunites with the powerhouse choir that helped define modern gospel for a generation. This special reunion album blends reimagined versions of chart-topping hits, classic fan favorites, and fresh tracks that showcase the continued energy and anointing of Youthful Praise.
“This project is about more than music—it’s about legacy, community, and lifting up the name of Jesus,” Hairston shares.
From worship staples like “Incredible God, Incredible Praise” to newly penned declarations of faith, The Live Reunion is both a celebration and a call to deeper praise.