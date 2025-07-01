Lonnie Hunter Releases Uplifting New Single ‘FLOW (LIKE A RIVER)’
Gospel powerhouse Lonnie Hunter is back with a brand-new anthem of encouragement and renewal. His latest single, “FLOW (LIKE A RIVER),” is available everywhere now—and it’s already moving hearts with…
Gospel powerhouse Lonnie Hunter is back with a brand-new anthem of encouragement and renewal. His latest single, “FLOW (LIKE A RIVER),” is available everywhere now—and it’s already moving hearts with its uplifting message and spirit-filled sound.
True to its title, the song invites listeners to let grace, joy, and faith flow freely through their lives. With a blend of rich vocals and stirring instrumentation, “FLOW (LIKE A RIVER)” is perfect for anyone needing a spiritual recharge.
“This song is about opening your heart and letting the Spirit flow,” says Hunter. “Just like a river, God’s love keeps moving—and we’re meant to move with it.”
Dr. Lonnie V. Hunter is no stranger to the gospel world. A Stellar Award winner, radio host, minister, and soon-to-be Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee, Hunter has spent decades inspiring audiences across the country. From leading the Voices of St. Mark to solo hits like “I’m Back” and “Days of Elijah,” he’s always brought authenticity and power to the stage.
Hunter’s resume is as diverse as it is inspiring:
- U.S. Air Force veteran and former jazz band lead singer
- Former Dean of Students in the Chicago area
- Longtime host of the Lonnie Hunter Show and current morning host on Reach Gospel Radio
- Worship leader at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Fairfield, CA
- Host of the national McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
- Founder of the motivational “Get It Done” campaign
This fall, Dr. Hunter will be inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in St. Louis, adding another milestone to a life lived in service, song, and spiritual leadership.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Hunter reminds us, living out Philippians 4:13 every step of the way.