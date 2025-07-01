Marcus Jordan Hits #1 with “I Can,” A Testament to Faith, Perseverance, and Purpose

ContestsEvents
Marcus Jordan is back at the top.

The acclaimed gospel artist is celebrating a major milestone as his motivational anthem “I Can” rises to #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart, while also landing at #2 on Mediabase and #18 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs Chart. For Jordan, this isn’t just a chart-topping moment—it’s a testimony.

Originally released in 2018 on his I Will Bless the Lord album, “I Can” was written during a season of personal hardship. Through struggle came surrender, and through surrender came the spark that ignited his music ministry. Now, years later, that same song—his very first composition—is reaching hearts across the country with a renewed sense of purpose and power.

“‘I Can’ is really special to me because it was the first song I ever wrote,” Jordan shared. “Reaching Number 1 again is not just a personal achievement, but a reminder of the power of faith and perseverance.”

This marks Marcus Jordan’s second #1 on Billboard, following the success of his 2021 single “Call on The Name.” That single debuted at #3 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Chart and solidified his place as one of gospel music’s rising voices.

His most recent EP, My Life, debuted at #4 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Chart and broke into the Top 60 across all genres, a testament to his growing influence both within and beyond the gospel community.

At the heart of every lyric and every song is one consistent truth: God’s faithfulness.

“God truly saved my life,” Jordan says. “We have to build a strong relationship with Christ because we never know what life will bring. Trials are a part of the journey—but through it all, we must call on the Lord. He is faithful.”

From his debut single “You Are Here” to the inspiring anthem “I Can,” Marcus Jordan’s music continues to uplift and empower—anchored in purpose, driven by testimony, and fueled by the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

Marcus Jordan
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
